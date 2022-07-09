Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys Shares of 13,174 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,307,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.