Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $113.51 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

