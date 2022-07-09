Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 465.8% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 576.3% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 198,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 249,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

