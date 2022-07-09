Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 524 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

