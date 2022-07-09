Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) PT Lowered to SEK 150

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWQXF. DNB Markets downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

