Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

