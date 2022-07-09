CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338,961 shares during the period. CDK Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.51% of CDK Global worth $85,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

