Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.65.

CDEV opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

