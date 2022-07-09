Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

