Center For Asset Management LLC Has $803,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,088,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

