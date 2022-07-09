Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.