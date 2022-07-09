Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $60.74 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

