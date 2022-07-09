Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $45,773.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $45,773.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,902.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $43,056.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $5.91 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

