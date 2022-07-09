Chandler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,570 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

