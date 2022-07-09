ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $14.44. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 82,560 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.