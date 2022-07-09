ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $14.44. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 82,560 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $450.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79.
In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
