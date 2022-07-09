Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $6.58. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 163,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.63% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 234.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.