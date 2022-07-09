Chromia Market Capitalization Achieves $111.10 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $111.10 million and $17.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

