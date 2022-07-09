Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $388.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

