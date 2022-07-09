Citigroup Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $49.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.47.

HP opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

