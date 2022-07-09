ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.12. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 59,833 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

