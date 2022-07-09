Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03). 922,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,116,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £10.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.17.

Get Cloudbreak Discovery alerts:

In related news, insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cloudbreak Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,821.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.