CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $246.00 at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $258.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

