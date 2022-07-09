CoinLoan Hits One Day Volume of $275,851.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $17.94 or 0.00083000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $275,851.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00563599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033549 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.