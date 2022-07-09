Comparing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonterra Energy and United Internet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Internet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 72.04%. United Internet has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than United Internet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and United Internet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 1.14 $143.06 million $4.46 1.42 United Internet $6.13 billion 1.00 $331.89 million $2.06 15.83

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 67.59% 8.11% 3.22% United Internet N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats United Internet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. It has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

