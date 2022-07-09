Comparing TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

87.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -33.54% -30.59% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -292.18% -125.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forma Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 420.74%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.05%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 4.13 -$172.96 million ($3.82) -2.27 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 114.56 -$28.67 million ($1.84) -1.08

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.