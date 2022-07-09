CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($55.21) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €42.04 ($43.79) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €36.30 ($37.81) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($86.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

