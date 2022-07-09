Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT Lowered to $183.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $202.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,150 shares worth $4,422,743. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,234,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,079,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.