Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $223,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

