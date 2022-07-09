Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACVA stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.