Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,106 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
