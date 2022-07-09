Contrasting Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marchex and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -1.19% -8.11% -6.11% Trip.com Group -16.53% 0.57% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marchex and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.31 -$4.39 million ($0.02) -82.50 Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 4.99 -$86.00 million ($0.80) -32.70

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marchex and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Marchex presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

