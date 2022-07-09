Contrasting Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.37 $19.33 million $0.43 13.51 Progressive $47.70 billion 1.48 $3.35 billion $3.68 32.71

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 9.32% 5.32% 1.53% Progressive 4.54% 12.85% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Progressive 5 7 2 0 1.79

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.12%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $107.23, indicating a potential downside of 10.92%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Progressive.

Summary

Progressive beats Trean Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.