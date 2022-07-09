Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00127592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00564016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

