Covalent Price Tops $0.11 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00556238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.