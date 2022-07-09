Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

CRNX stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,554 shares of company stock worth $3,931,244 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,340,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

