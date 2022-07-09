Critical Analysis: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) vs. FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TechTarget and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

TechTarget presently has a consensus price target of $106.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.31%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $296.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $263.43 million 7.47 $950,000.00 $0.17 391.71 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 5.96 $839.50 million $10.59 20.63

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 2.26% 21.03% 7.06% FLEETCOR Technologies 28.97% 34.88% 8.02%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats TechTarget on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

