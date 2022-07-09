Critical Analysis: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yext and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $390.58 million 1.61 -$93.26 million ($0.79) -6.43 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 9.21 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yext and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -25.53% -49.72% -17.64% Mercurity Fintech N/A -50.58% -46.01%

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

