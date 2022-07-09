Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.42.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.