CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

