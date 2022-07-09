CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,227.00

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $11,227.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,711.91 or 0.99995139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.