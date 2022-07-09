CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 48,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

