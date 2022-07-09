CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 311.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

