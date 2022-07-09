Cyclone Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,342.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $8,342.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $38.15 or 0.00176705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005713 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00545381 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars.

