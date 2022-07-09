DAO Maker Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $106.02 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00006913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00557053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

