DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $132,852.81 and $442.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

