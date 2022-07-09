Databroker Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

