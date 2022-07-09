Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $11.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.90) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.70 ($13.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

