Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $34,920.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,944 shares in the company, valued at $25,278,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeremy Bender sold 857 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $17,140.00.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

