De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.
